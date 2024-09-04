Widespread showers and storms expected Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another stormy afternoon on Wednesday.

Our area will have a 60% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Some storms could be strong with isolated flooding.

Before the storms fire up, we will see highs near 90 degrees.

Highs for Wednesday in Central Florida

The same hot and stormy pattern will continue for the rest of the week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

