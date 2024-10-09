Which Central Florida counties have issued mandatory evacuations?

ORLANDO, Fla. — These Central Florida counties have issued mandatory evacuations in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s arrival.

Flagler County:

Flagler County officials encourage residents to prepare to evacuate.

The Flagler County Emergency Operation Center will open a public Hurricane Evacuation Shelter at 8 a.m. Wednesday along with a mandatory evacuation order.

A curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

All residents in the following neighborhoods are urged to prepare for evacuations:

-Residents living in Mobile Homes and RVs Countywide

-Coastal / Island Communities

The entire island from the St Johns County Line to the Volusia County Line

Marineland through Flagler Beach

-Mainland Communities

-South of SR-100 (Moody Blvd)

Neighborhoods off John Anderson Hwy

Neighborhoods off Palm Dr

Bulow RV Park & Homes, off Old Kings Rd

Polo Club West / Sweetbottom Plantation properties along Lexington Court / Ashland Way up to the Bulow Creek

-Between SR-100 (Moody Blvd) and Palm Coast Pkwy

Neighborhoods off Lambert Ave

Marina Del Palm (properties along the Intracoastal waterway / basin)

Palm Coast Plantation

Properties off South / North Riverwalk Drive

-North of Palm Coast Pkwy

Properties within Princess Place Preserve

Marion County:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living in mobile homes, RVs, modular-type homes, and any structure in which the resident feels unsafe.

The mandatory evolution order will go into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

Officials said those living in these homes should know that if they remain in these locations, emergency personnel will not respond to their location until it is deemed safe to do so.

The sheriff’s office said residents are encouraged to first seek shelter with family or friends.

If that option is not available, Marion County has several shelters open.

Volusia County:

Volusia County is enacting a mandatory curfew for residents starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9., and lasting until 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, to help traffic during the storm.

Volusia County has also enacted an evacuation order for Hurricane Milton beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 for all areas east of the intracoastal waterway, all manufactured and mobile homes, all low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding and all campsites and RV recreational parks.

Due to the increased threat of local impacts from Hurricane Milton, Volusia County has expanded its evacuation order to include all of Evacuation Zone A, effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The expansion still encompasses all areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway and now also includes:

Residents east of Ridgewood Avenue/U.S. 1 in Daytona Beach and Holly Hill

Residents east of US-1 in Edgewater and Oak Hill

Residents north of State Road 44 and east of Mullinax Ford in New Smyrna Beach

Residents east of Bulow Creek State Park and any locations east of U.S. 1 before it - crosses the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach and Ormond-by-the-Sea

Residents along the Spruce Creek River, between State Road 44 and South Nova near Trailwood Drive, or adjacent to Spruce Creek in Port Orange, South Daytona, and Daytona Beach Shores

The evacuation order also applies countywide to the following:

All manufactured and mobile homes

All low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding

All campsites and RV recreational parks

