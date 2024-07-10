‘We’ll take anything’: Public urged to come forward with tips in 13-year-old girl’s murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are continuing to renew their calls for information as they investigate the killing of a 13-year-old girl.

They said Rose Dieujuste had obvious signs of trauma when she was discovered in an apartment complex on July 4. Dieujuste died at the hospital.

READ: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex near Kissimmee

Little information about her death has been released. Deputies suggested Dieujuste may have been alone with her killer, and releasing any additional details of what happened could jeopardize their investigation.

Likewise, little is known about the girl. No memorials, obituaries or social media posts have been made about her. Pictures of her have not been shared by any family members.

READ: Orlando police arrest 3rd suspect in shooting that injured man and 4-year-old girl

The principal of Memorial Middle School, which she attended, recorded a short message to parents announcing her death and offering support to affected community members.

“This community should be outraged that we have the homicide of a 13-year-old child,” Crimeline Executive Director Barb Bergin said, adding that they’ve gotten some tips but not a large number. “As a retired homicide detective, we’ll take anything and look at it… I’ve been in those cases and it’s nothing but frustrating.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group