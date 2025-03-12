Wekiwa Spring State Park reservations start today

Visitors will have to plan ahead before hitting the springs. —

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting today, visitors making their way to Wekiwa Spring State Park will need to reserve a pass to get into the park.

This pilot program is being introduced to mitigate traffic disruptions on Wekiwa Spring Road, formed by the long line to enter the park.

Reservations are required for day use and annual passholder guests.

The program is expected to continue on till Sept. 1, 2025.

Click here for more information on the program

Coming Soon!



Planning a trip to Wekiwa Springs State Park? Reserve your spot today!



Starting March 12, all visitors to Wekiwa Springs State Park will need a reservation to ensure entry.



This reservation pilot program is meant to shorten entrance lines and provide a… pic.twitter.com/4fRiiEKkxf — Florida State Parks (@FLStateParks) March 10, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group