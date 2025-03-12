Local

Wekiwa Spring State Park reservations start today

By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk
Wekiwa Springs State Park Wekiwa Springs State Park in Orange County.


Visitors will have to plan ahead before hitting the springs. —

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting today, visitors making their way to Wekiwa Spring State Park will need to reserve a pass to get into the park.

This pilot program is being introduced to mitigate traffic disruptions on Wekiwa Spring Road, formed by the long line to enter the park.

Reservations are required for day use and annual passholder guests.

The program is expected to continue on till Sept. 1, 2025.

Click here for more information on the program







