WATCH: SpaceX rocket booster tips over, appears to explode while landing off Florida’s coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Despite its delay of the Polaris Dawn mission early Wednesday, SpaceX still launched a rocket from our Space Coast Wednesday morning.

SpaceX sent a different Falcon 9 rocket into low-Earth orbit.

It had 21 Starlink satellites in tow.

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket on Starlink mission (SpaceX)

Their deployment will help expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station happened 3:48 a.m.

SpaceX said its first stage booster tipped over after touchdown on its targeted droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX rocket booster tips over, appears to explode while landing off Florida’s coast (SpaceX)

At last report, teams were assessing the booster’s flight data.

SpaceX said it was the booster’s 23rd launch.

After a successful ascent, Falcon 9's first stage booster tipped over following touchdown on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship. Teams are assessing the booster's flight data and status. This was the booster's 23rd launch. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 28, 2024

