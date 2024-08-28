News

WATCH: SpaceX rocket booster tips over, appears to explode while landing off Florida’s coast

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch: Rocket booster tips over, appears to explode while landing off Florida’s coast (SpaceX)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Despite its delay of the Polaris Dawn mission early Wednesday, SpaceX still launched a rocket from our Space Coast Wednesday morning.

▶ WATCH THE LIVE ROCKET LAUNCH

SpaceX sent a different Falcon 9 rocket into low-Earth orbit.

It had 21 Starlink satellites in tow.

READ: SpaceX stands down from launch for Polaris Dawn mission

Click below to watch the Falcon 9 rocket launch:

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket on Starlink mission (SpaceX)

Their deployment will help expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station happened 3:48 a.m.

READ: They’re going to Disney World!: Magic Kingdom to hold parade for Lake Mary All-Stars

SpaceX said its first stage booster tipped over after touchdown on its targeted droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX rocket booster tips over, appears to explode while landing off Florida’s coast (SpaceX)

At last report, teams were assessing the booster’s flight data.

SpaceX said it was the booster’s 23rd launch.

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!