WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Milton damage in Florida

Governor DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton moves away from Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis held another briefing about response and recovery efforts.

WATCH GOV. DESANTIS SPEAK LIVE

The governor spoke Thursday morning from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Watch DeSantis’ full news conference here:

DeSantis was joined by:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
  • Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission Director Roger Young
  • FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell
  • Florida State Guard Director Colonel Mark Thieme
  • Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida

