WATCH: Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft successfully sends NASA astronauts into orbit

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft successfully sends NASA astronauts into orbit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance launched two NASA astronauts aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft for the first time Wednesday.

6:00 p.m. update:

Two astronauts are at the start if their journey to space.

The ULA Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft launched Wednesday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Butch Willmore and Suni Williams have already taken manual control of the Starliner just to test out it systems.

But the spacecraft will dock autonomously to the International Space Station Thursday afternoon.

The two astronauts will carry about 800 pounds of cargo to the ISS including a critical pump for the space station’s water recovery system to replace on that failed.

Starliner will return to Earth with a parachute and air bag assisted landing around June 14.

ULA launches NASA astronauts aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft United Launch Alliance launched two NASA astronauts aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft for the first time Wednesday. (WFTV)

10:55 a.m. update:

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft successfully launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:52 a.m.

The spacecraft is expected to dock with the International Space Station a little more than 24 hours after reaching orbit.

Watch Channel 9′s LIVE coverage of the launch here:

10:40 a.m. update:

Starliner’s readiness poll is complete and all systems are go for launch.

10:30 a.m. update:

Boeing says the launch weather officer confirms that all conditions remain observed and forecast GO for liftoff at 10:52 a.m.

10 a.m. update:

With less than an hour until launch, all systems are still looking good.

Crews are monitoring some clouds near the launchpad, but the weather remains 90% favorable for launch.

9:30 a.m. update:

Boeing says Starliner’s hatch has been closed and the spacecraft has been pressurized ahead of launch.

9 a.m. update:

Boeing confirmed Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are secured inside Starliner and have completed their checks.

Crews are now preparing to close the spacecraft’s hatch.

8:30 a.m. update:

NASA shares a helicopter view of the Starliner spacecraft atop an Atlas V rocket at Kennedy Space Center.

8 a.m. update:

The astronauts have entered the Starliner with just under 3 hours until scheduled liftoff.

Teams continue to finish final preparations and checks before sealing the spacecraft.

7:30 a.m. update:

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams step out of the Neil Armstrong Operations & Checkout Building to see family and others before heading to the launchpad.

7 a.m. update:

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are suiting up in the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center.

6 a.m. update:

United Launch Alliance has begun loading fuel into the Atlas V rocket that will be used to launch Starliner.

Original report:

Boeing hopes the third time will be the charm for the first crewed test flight of its Starliner spacecraft.

Crews at Kennedy Space Center are preparing Wednesday morning for what they hope will be a successful launch.

United Launch Alliance is set to launch Starliner into low-Earth orbit for its planned journey to the International Space Station.

The launch is planned for 10:52 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Read: Boeing’s Starliner flight test: Meet the astronauts

This mission, carrying veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, aims to finally send a crew to the ISS with Starliner after two previous launch attempts were scrubbed due to technical issues.

The last attempt in May was called off just minutes before liftoff due to a problem with ground support equipment.

A faulty valve on the rocket itself forced them to scrub the first attempt earlier that month.

Watch: NASA provides updates following Boeing Starliner scrub

“Everything has to work. We don’t fly until we think it’s absolutely safe. And that’s why it’s taken this long on the Boeing Starliner,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

If Wednesday’s launch is successful, astronauts Wilmore and Williams will spend a week at the space station testing the Starliner’s systems.

This data will be used for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which aims to certify Starliner for regular missions to the ISS alongside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

Read: Hubble equipment failure means fewer observations, NASA officials say

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage of the first crewed launch of Starliner on Eyewitness News.

