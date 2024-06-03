Warm and sunny Monday as Central Florida heats up this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be nice and warm on Monday, but things will keep heating up throughout the week.

Our area will have a 20% chance of seeing scattered rain and showers on Monday afternoon.

Our temperatures will continue to heat up as we go through the week.

Highs will be in the mid-90s by mid-week and near 100 degrees by the weekend.

Rain and storm chances will also increase throughout the week.

Our next best chance to see rain and storms will be on Thursday.

Our area remains dry overall, and the threat of wildfires remains high.

Thankfully, our tropics remain quiet after the start of the hurricane season on Saturday.

