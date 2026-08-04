Semi-truck overturns on I-95 near Ormond Beach, spilling cargo

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A semi-truck crash caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-95 near Ormond Beach.

Troopers confirm that the vehicle ran off the road before U.S. 1 and struck the median guardrail, causing the truck to overturn and spill its cargo across the lanes.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured and escaped the vehicle after the collision. Traffic has returned to normal since the early-morning incident.

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