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Semi-truck overturns on I-95 near Ormond Beach, spilling cargo

The force of the impact caused the semi-truck to overturn completely on the side of the road

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Semi-truck overturns on I-95 near Ormond Beach The impact force caused the semi-truck to overturn onto its side. (WFTV)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A semi-truck crash caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-95 near Ormond Beach.

Troopers confirm that the vehicle ran off the road before U.S. 1 and struck the median guardrail, causing the truck to overturn and spill its cargo across the lanes.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured and escaped the vehicle after the collision. Traffic has returned to normal since the early-morning incident.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



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