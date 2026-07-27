Deltona bans e-bikes and e-scooters for everyone under 18

DELTONA, Fla. — Kids can no longer ride E-bikes or E-scooters in Deltona city limits after leaders voted to ban them for anyone under 18.

Parents in Deltona are calling the plan a relief, saying they saw countless crashes this past school year.

“I’ve seen a couple of accidents on those e-bikes, so I am glad they banned them,” Jamarys, a mother in Deltona.

“Too many times I see accidents, and I am like, ' Oh my gosh and I am scared,” said Ideli, a mother in Deltona.

Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. said the city turned those concerns into action. But because state law doesn’t classify an e-bike as a motorized vehicle, we asked the mayor how this could even be enforced.

“We have an ordinance. Obviously, state statutes trump ordinances, but there is nothing in the books per se, so it is something we could regulate,” said Avila Jr.

Avila said the plan is meant to prevent tragedies.

“I mean, minors can’t vote. Minors can’t drink alcohol. You’re giving a minor essentially a bicycle or a motorcycle. A dangerous machine on a sidewalk. Sometimes cars are backing up. It’s not like a regular bike; they don’t have time to see what’s coming or not coming. We’re trying to prevent another tragedy from happening,” said Avila Jr.

Channel 9 Volusia County Reporter Demie Johnson followed up, saying, “Technically, legally, a 16-year-old can drive a car.”

“That is correct, yeah, I don’t have a rebuttal for that one, I don’t,” the Mayor replied.

We asked the sheriff’s office about its role in enforcing this and were told the plan is still under review.

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