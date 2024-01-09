Local

VIDEO: Tornado damage in Panama City emerges as drones hit the sky following severe weather

By Joe Kelley

Damage in Panama City Beach (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

On January 9, 2024, a tornado hit Panama City Beach, Florida, causing extensive damage to the area. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado, while there were multiple reports of tornados across the region. The tornado touched down in an unincorporated area of Panama City Beach known as Lower Grand Lagoon, which has a population of about 5,000 and is a popular tourist area known for water-based activities including boating, diving, and fishing. No injuries have been reported so far.

The tornado caused heavy damage, demolishing buildings and moving others off their foundations. The eastern side of the Florida beach, including the Thomas Drive area, underwent significant damage following the suspected tornado. The storm debris was strewn across parts of Panama City. Photos and videos show extensive damage to the area, with some buildings demolished and others tilted about 15 degrees to one side.

The tornado watch remains in effect across southeastern Alabama and through the Florida Panhandle into Georgia until 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Stay safe and stay informed!

