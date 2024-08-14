Very hot Wednesday with a chance for afternoon storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another very hot day on Wednesday.

Our area will see highs in the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon, with a heat index near 106 degrees.

A heat advisory will also be in effect for most of Central Florida from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The morning heat will also help to fuel afternoon thunderstorm activity.

Central Florida will have a 50% chance of seeing scattered storms Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will stick around into Thursday before we see a big chance over the weekend.

Dry air will be pulled into Florida starting Friday, thanks to Ernesto moving to the east of the state.

Our weekend forecast looks slightly cooler and drier, with highs in the low-90s and lots of sunshine.

