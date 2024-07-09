The US Open Beer Championship recognizes multiple area breweries

The 16th Annual US Open Beer Championship was held over the weekend in Oxford, Ohio, awarding breweries from around the country after receiving ‘more than 9000 beers representing 170 different styles’ and more than a few winners come from right here in Florida. And 2 specifically out of the Orlando brewing area.

1014 SR 436, Casselberry, FL 32707

- American Barley Wine Ale: Theogenes - GOLD

- Sweet Stout or Cream Stout: 7 Layer Stout - BRONZE





1300 Alden Rd, Orlando, FL 32803

- Golden Stout: Masquerade - BRONZE

- Golden or Blonde Ale: Toboggan - BRONZE





Other Florida breweries recognized at the event include:

For the full listing of 2024 US Open Beer Championship medal winners, click here.













