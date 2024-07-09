Local

The US Open Beer Championship recognizes multiple area breweries

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News

beer festival (Pixabay)

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News

The 16th Annual US Open Beer Championship was held over the weekend in Oxford, Ohio, awarding breweries from around the country after receiving ‘more than 9000 beers representing 170 different styles’ and more than a few winners come from right here in Florida. And 2 specifically out of the Orlando brewing area.

Bowigens Beer Company

1014 SR 436, Casselberry, FL 32707

- American Barley Wine Ale: Theogenes - GOLD

- Sweet Stout or Cream Stout: 7 Layer Stout - BRONZE


Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

1300 Alden Rd, Orlando, FL 32803

- Golden Stout: Masquerade - BRONZE

- Golden or Blonde Ale: Toboggan - BRONZE


Other Florida breweries recognized at the event include:

For the full listing of 2024 US Open Beer Championship medal winners, click here.




©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!