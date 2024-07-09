The US Open Beer Championship recognizes multiple area breweries

The 16th Annual US Open Beer Championship was held over the weekend in Oxford, Ohio, awarding breweries from around the country after receiving ‘more than 9000 beers representing 170 different styles’ and more than a few winners come from right here in Florida. And 2 specifically out of the Orlando brewing area.
Bowigens Beer Company
1014 SR 436, Casselberry, FL 32707
- American Barley Wine Ale: Theogenes - GOLD
- Sweet Stout or Cream Stout: 7 Layer Stout - BRONZE
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company
1300 Alden Rd, Orlando, FL 32803
- Golden Stout: Masquerade - BRONZE
- Golden or Blonde Ale: Toboggan - BRONZE
Other Florida breweries recognized at the event include:
- Coppertail Brewing Company - 2601 E 2nd Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
- Idyll Hounds Brewing - 845 Serenoa Rd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
- Tampa Bay Brewing Company - 13937 Monroes Business Park, Tampa, FL 33635
- Mathews Brewing Company - 130 S H St, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460
- Green Bench Brewing - 1133 Baum Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
- Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing - 1002 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901
- Wood Foot Beer Company - 172 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
- Unrefined Brewing - 312 E Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
- HOB Brewing Company - 931 Huntley Ave, Dunedin, FL 34698
For the full listing of 2024 US Open Beer Championship medal winners, click here.
©2024 Cox Media Group