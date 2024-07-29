News

ULA set for Atlas V rocket launch of classified payload from Florida's Space Coast

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is counting down to an Atlas V rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch window opens at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The mission is aiming to launch a classified payload into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This will be the final national security launch for the Atlas V rocket as ULA is set to transition to the new Vulcan rocket for future missions.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

