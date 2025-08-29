Local

UCF survives upset scare from Jacksonville State in Frost’s return

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
Big 12 Preview Football FILE - UCF head coach Scott Frost speaks during the Big 12 NCAA college football media days in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (LM Otero/AP)
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Scott Frost’s first game back as the head coach at UCF, the Knights survived an upset scare from Jacksonville State 17-10.

Indiana transfer quarterback Tayven Jackson threw a 33-yard game-winning touchdown to DJ Black with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

This game wrapped up just after midnight due to a two-hour lightning and weather delay in the first half.

UCF (1-0) stays at the Acrisure Bounce House to host North Carolina A&T September 6 at 7:00.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!