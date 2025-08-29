UCF survives upset scare from Jacksonville State in Frost’s return

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Scott Frost’s first game back as the head coach at UCF, the Knights survived an upset scare from Jacksonville State 17-10.

Indiana transfer quarterback Tayven Jackson threw a 33-yard game-winning touchdown to DJ Black with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

This game wrapped up just after midnight due to a two-hour lightning and weather delay in the first half.

UCF (1-0) stays at the Acrisure Bounce House to host North Carolina A&T September 6 at 7:00.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group