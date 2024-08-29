UCF students preparing for Thursday night kickoff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready, football fans! The University of Central Florida is preparing to welcome Knight Nation back to FBC Mortgage Stadium for its first game of the 2024 season.

The game is set for Thursday against the University of New Hampshire.

“I’ve heard it’s called the Bounce House because of how loud it gets,” Ezinaye Ibiam, a freshman at UCF, said. “I’m going with my roommates, we’ve got some gear, I’m really excited.”

Ibiam will attend her first college football game Thursday night!

“I’m looking forward to cheering and all the UCF chants, the band I love, I did band in high school so I know the band can get crazy,” Ibiam said.

As for freshman Chris Quigley, he’s also looking forward to the loud music, cheering fans, and the Thursday night lights.

“The atmosphere of the stadium, hanging out with my friends tailgating,” Quigley said. “I’m excited, it’s going to be fun. Should be a good game.”

Before the game, UCF will also recognize its recent academic achievements.

The Downtown Orlando campus is home to two top-ranked programs, in video gaming and emergency management.

The Orange County Mayor, Orlando Mayor, and Valencia College President will join the UCF President on the field for this recognition.

Celebrating the school’s success and a possible knights win, has students all over campus ready to cheer the team on to victory.

“I want to go to the game because it’s my first time, my first experience,” Valentina Rodriguez, a freshman at UCF, said. “I’m from another country, I’m from Venezuela, so this is a big game for me.”

All gates at the stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

