UCF announces student’s death after Halloween mass shooting in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is mourning the death of one of its students.

The UCF student was one of the two people who died early Friday morning after a mass shooting during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn this tragic, senseless violence, which also resulted in the injury of at least one other student and may have impacted many students who were out celebrating Halloween and in the vicinity of this incident,” a UCF spokesperson said.

UCF said it is in contact with family members, roommates, and friends, extending resources and support.

Orlando police said the two men who were killed in the shooting were 25-year-old Tyrek Hill and 19-year-old Timothy Schmidt Jr.

UCF also confirmed many of its students were celebrating Halloween in downtown Orlando as the mass shooting occurred.

“We encourage those impacted by this event or who may be struggling to reach out for support. UCF has resources available to students, faculty, and staff during challenging times.”

