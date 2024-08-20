Tuesday: Heat & humidity stick around, higher chance for rain & storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be another hot, sticky day in Central Florida.

While temperatures will top out in the low 90s, heat index readings will climb to around 100° or higher, according to meteorologist Brian Shields.

Tuesday’s likelihood for rain will be higher than yesterday, with a 50% chance of late-morning and afternoon storms, some possibly strong.

If you plan to visit our local beaches, the risk for strong rip currents will remain high, Shields said.

That’s due in part to the lasting impacts of Hurricane Ernesto.

Shields said the rain chances will further increase on Wednesday, with a 60% for coverage throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

