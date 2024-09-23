Tropics Update: Three areas of interest are developing

ORLANDO, Fla. — In total we are monitoring 3 areas of interest. The first 2 areas are in the open Atlantic.

Invest 96L has a very low chances of development (20%) while a tropical wave further out in the Atlantic has a 40% chance of developing.

For both of these areas, regardless of development will most likely NOT be a concern for us here in Central FL.

Tropics Update: 9/22/24 AM

The 3rd location; we are keeping a MUCH closer eye on.

By Tuesday and Wednesday an area of low pressure will likely form in the Western Caribbean. Once it develops we’ll be able to fine tune track and intensity.

There are a lot of uncertainties right now with this system. By the middle of the week, we will likely have a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm lifting northward into the Gulf Of Mexico where further development will be possible. Next storm name, Helene.

