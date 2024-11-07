Tropics Update: Hurricane Rafael impacting Cuba as it moves towards the Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Rafael continues to move westward across the southern Gulf of Mexico after impacting portions of Cuba Wednesday.

Rafael remains a Category 2 storm, with winds of 105 mph.

The hurricane will continue to move west and is expected to remain a Cat 2 storm before weakening this weekend.

The latest track has Rafael moving into the Bay of Campeche next week.

Tropics Update 4 p.m. 11/7/24

Rafael’s long-term movement remains uncertain, but the storm will continue to move away from Florida.

Rafael became a major hurricane Wednesday before slamming ashore along the southern coast of Cuba with winds of 115 mph.

A second area near the Lesser Antilles could be organized later in the week, but that complex has a low chance of developing into a tropical system.

