Tropics Update: Hurricane Beryl strengthens to category 4

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com

Tropics Update: Hurricane Beryl Category 4 (WFTV)

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beryl is still a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Windward Islands for tomorrow.

Also, Tropical Storm Chris has now formed in the SW Gulf, which will be a rainmaker for parts of Mexico and will move over land soon.

Previous Story:

Hurricane Beryl’s strengthening has leveled off, still a Cat. 4, the earliest category four on record.

Early tomorrow morning life-threatening wind and storm surge impacts for some of the islands.

Tropics Update: Hurricane Beryl Category 4 (WFTV)

Tropical depression three has also formed in the SW Gulf and will move directly into Mexico with a heavy rain threat.

Another disturbance over in the Atlantic also has a chance to develop in the next few days following Beryl.

Tropics Update: Hurricane Beryl Category 4 (WFTV)

