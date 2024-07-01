Tropics Update: Hurricane Beryl strengthens to category 4

Update:
ORLANDO, Fla. — Beryl is still a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Windward Islands for tomorrow.
Also, Tropical Storm Chris has now formed in the SW Gulf, which will be a rainmaker for parts of Mexico and will move over land soon.
Previous Story:
Hurricane Beryl’s strengthening has leveled off, still a Cat. 4, the earliest category four on record.
Early tomorrow morning life-threatening wind and storm surge impacts for some of the islands.
Tropical depression three has also formed in the SW Gulf and will move directly into Mexico with a heavy rain threat.
Another disturbance over in the Atlantic also has a chance to develop in the next few days following Beryl.
