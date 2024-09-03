Tropical waves have 40% chance of development this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are watching two tropical waves that are moving through the Atlantic Basin.
The first and closest tropical wave is moving over the Eastern Caribbean on Tuesday.
As it nears the Yucatan Peninsula it will have a better chance of development.
There’s a 40% chance of a tropical depression forming by the end of the week.
The second tropical wave also has a 40% chance of developing over the next seven days.
This wave is much further away from Central Florida, just a few hundred miles off the coast of Africa.
A slow-moving tropical depression could form later this week out in the open Atlantic and bring heavy rain and winds to the Cabo Verde Islands.
Channel 9 will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
