Tropical system could develop in Atlantic as TS Debby makes landfall in South Carolina

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Tropical Storm Debby made landfall overnight near the Bulls Bay area of South Carolina.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby made landfall overnight near the Bulls Bay area of South Carolina.

The storm will continue to bring flooding rain to the Carolinas on Thursday before lifting to the north-northeast on Friday.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring another system which is part of several tropical waves near Africa.

One area of disturbance has a 20% chance of tropical development next week in the Central Atlantic.

Another disturbance in the Caribbean only has a 10% chance of development in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

