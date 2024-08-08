ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby made landfall overnight near the Bulls Bay area of South Carolina.

The storm will continue to bring flooding rain to the Carolinas on Thursday before lifting to the north-northeast on Friday.

Tropical system could develop in Atlantic as TS Debby makes landfall in South Carolina

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring another system which is part of several tropical waves near Africa.

Watch: As TS Debby slowly moves away, another system could develop in the Gulf

One area of disturbance has a 20% chance of tropical development next week in the Central Atlantic.

Another disturbance in the Caribbean only has a 10% chance of development in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

