Tropical system could develop in Atlantic as TS Debby makes landfall in South Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby made landfall overnight near the Bulls Bay area of South Carolina.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The storm will continue to bring flooding rain to the Carolinas on Thursday before lifting to the north-northeast on Friday.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring another system which is part of several tropical waves near Africa.
Watch: As TS Debby slowly moves away, another system could develop in the Gulf
One area of disturbance has a 20% chance of tropical development next week in the Central Atlantic.
Another disturbance in the Caribbean only has a 10% chance of development in the western Gulf of Mexico.
Watch: ‘Predicting the Path,’ a Severe Weather Center 9 special
Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group