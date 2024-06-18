ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Texas on Monday as the agency designated a disturbance brewing in the southwest Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone 1.

11 p.m. Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) #1 is churning in the Southest Gulf, and may become Alberto on Tuesday. The track is toward the northern Mexico coast, bringing heavy rain into Texas as well.

Tropical storm watch issued for Texas as Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 brews in the Gulf

The watch was issued for the Texas coast from Port O’Connor southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The government of Mexico also issued a tropical storm watch for the country’s northeastern coast -- south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan.

Additional watches and warnings may be required Monday evening and Tuesday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 is expected to strengthen into Alberto, which would be the first named storm of this year’s hurricane season.

The system is forecast to bring heavy rain with the potential for flooding to Texas and Mexico this week.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in South Texas, which includes gusty winds and excessive flooding and rain.

Update:

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said Hurricane Hunters have traveled into Invest 91L, but they’re not finding many signs of organization just yet.

He said we could soon have the first named storm of the season with Alberto, possibly forming near Mexico or South Texas.

That system is expected to bring flooding rainfall to affected areas.

He said he is also monitoring a disturbance east of the Bahamas, which is forecast to bring rainy and breezy conditions to Central Florida later this week.

Watch Terry’s full update on the tropics live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.





Earlier story:

Area of disturbance in Atlantic could develop, move towards Florida this week Channel 9 meteorologists are watching two areas in the tropics. (WFTV)

Channel 9 meteorologists are watching two areas in the tropics.

As expected, there should be some development in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

If a tropical depression or tropical storm forms, it will be in the Western Gulf and then move toward Mexico or Texas.

The other area is east of The Bahamas.

Area of disturbance in Atlantic could develop as it moves towards Florida this week

There is a slight chance of some tropical development with an area of showers and storms.

The area of rain will at least swing toward the Southeastern U.S. later this week.

