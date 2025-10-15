Tropical Storm Lorenzo fizzles in Atlantic, but eyes turn to Caribbean for possible new system

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lorenzo faded away on Wednesday evening, but one area to watch for next week remains.

The 5 p.m. advisory for Lorenzo from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 35 mph.

Lorenzo had lost its circulation and had faded away in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Elsewhere, no significant activity is expected during the next 5-7 days.

In the long term, a large western and central Caribbean area may be primed for development.

Many computer models indicate that a system could organize next week in this zone.

There is very high uncertainty about any system’s direction and intensity, but it indicates that hurricane season is not over.

