Hurricane Idalia: Tolls suspended along Florida’s west coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that tolls along Florida’s west coast will be suspended due to Hurricane Idalia.

Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will suspend tolls beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and reinstate them on Sept. 5 at noon.

Tolls suspended include:

Hillsborough County

I-4 Connector

Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)

Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Citrus, Hernando & Pasco counties

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Lake and Sumter counties & portions of Orange County

Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)

Pinellas County

Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679)

Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)

