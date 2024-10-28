Tropical development possible this week in Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a quiet week in the tropics, things may change in the coming days in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center has circled an area in the western Caribbean as an official area of interest.

The low-pressure area is expected to form in this region later this week.

This area could be further organized and become a tropical depression near the weekend.

The NHC is giving this region a 40% chance of development.

It is too early to know any exact track or intensity; however, many systems in this region tend to drift northeastward in November.

It is also too early to know if Florida could be impacted.

However, it is more likely the system would stay southeast of the state.

There is still little over a month left in the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

