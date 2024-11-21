Local

Things to do in Orlando for Thanksgiving

Orlando sunrise (Jacqueline Marie Young)

Seniors First Turkey Trot 5K

On Thursday, Nov. 28th at 8 am at Lake Eola Park

"Seniors First Turkey Trot 5K' at Lake Eola (WFTV)

Fusion Fest

On Saturday Nov.30 and Sunday Dec. 1 from 10am-8pm at Dr. Phillips Center

Fusion Fest

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s

Starting from Nov. 22- Dec. 31

Universal Orlando Resort unveils holiday celebrations (DANIEL LECLAIR, UNIVERSAL ORLANDO/UNIVERSAL ORLANDO)

Cocktails and Karaoke

On Nov. 28 at 9pm at Parlay Orlando

Sweet singer: (Yogesh Singh/iStock )

Vegan Thanksgiving Feast

‘On Tuesday Nov. 26th at 5pm at Twelve Talons Beerworks

Twelve Talons Beerworks has opened in the Milk District. (Twelve Talons Beerworks)

Shredsgiving

Friday Nov.29 at 8pm at 6633 E Colonia Dr

Howlin’ Harvest

On Wed. Nov. 27at 7pm at Howl at the Moon Orlando

Free Thanksgiving dinner

At Lake Commissary Kitchen, Nov. 28 at 11am

Thanksgiving grateful It's the time of year to give thanks. (ODonnell Photograf/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lake Nona Turkey Trot

On Thursday Nov. 28 8am at Park Pizza & Brewing company

Lake Nona 5k Image courtesy of Lake Nona

Annual Thanksgiving Free Pie Giveaway

On Saturday Nov. 23 at 2pm 1426 Narcoossee Road

Bridgerton Friendsgiving Tea Party

On Saturday Nov. 23 at 12pm at Pretty in Pink Tea Room

Courtesy of Netflix

