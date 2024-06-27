Things to do: Department of Defense Games, COPA America, Steve-O & more happening this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a packed weekend for things to do in Central Florida.
Now thorough Sunday, June 30th, the Department of Defense Warrior Games continue at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
On Friday, June 28th, through Sunday, June 30th, the Anime Festival will be held at the Rosen Plaza from 10 to 2 a.m.
On Saturday, June 29th, the COPA America comes to Orlando as the Canadian National Soccer team battles the Chilean National Soccer team at Inter&Co. Stadium.
Game-time is 8 p.m.
On Saturday, June 29th, enjoy the Great American Block Party at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 3 to 11 p.m.
On Satuday, June 29th, bring your pups to the Dog Days of Summer in College Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Saturday, June 29th, the Orlando Predators face the Albany Firebirds at the Kia Center. Game-time is 6 p.m.
On Sunday, June 30th, stuntman Steve-O comes to Orlando and performs at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Shows begin at 5 and 8 p.m.
