Things to do in central Florida this weekend

2024 Tree Lighting Celebration at Lake Eola

On Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 - 9 p.m.

Lake Eola Christmas tree lighting Lake Eola's Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place Friday. (Nick Papantonis)

Click here for more details





Art Adventures: Lighted Holiday Shadow Box Orlando Museum of art

On Friday, Dec. 6 from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

For more details, click here





FAMILY FUN!! A Little Mean and Green at Painting with a Twist

On Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30p.m.

A little mean and green event

Purchase tickets here





Orlando MimosaNChill Festival at Wall Street

On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 12 - 9p.m.

mimosaNchill

For more information, click here





Merry Little Christmas at LGBT+ Center Orlando

On Sunday, Dec. 8 from 6:30 - 8pm

merry little christmas

Click here for more information





“Wallen Out” at the Stagger Inn Featuring the 7 Summers Morgan Wallen Tribute Band

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 - 11p.m.

Wallen Out

Click here for details





Winter on the Avenue in Central Park, Winter Park

On Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:00- 9:00 p.m.

(Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Click here to learn more





7th Annual Orlando Korea Festival

On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

korea festival

Click here for details





Phoenix Suns Vs. Orlando Magic at the Kia Center

On Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

(Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Click here to purchase tickets





Florida Underground Fest 5 at Will’s Pub

On Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Underground fest

Click here to purchase tickets

