Things to do to celebrate Veterans Day in Central Florida

By WFTV.com News Staff

Veterans Day Veterans Day (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Veterans Day on Monday, here are some events in the Central Florida area to celebrate and honor America’s veterans for their service.

Orange County

Families United: A Veterans Day Festival

  • Family-friendly event featuring music, flag presentation, local market, kid’s booths and more
  • Sunday, Nov. 10, 2-4 p.m.
  • Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery (3213 Curry Ford Road)

City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade

  • Parade beginning at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue, turning left on Central Boulevard, left on Rosalind Avenue and ending back at Robinson Street.
  • Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Downtown Orlando

Windermere Veterans Day Celebration

  • Event with car show, food trucks and live music
  • Sunday, Nov. 10, noon to 4 p.m.
  • 520 Main St.

Home of the Brave Veterans Day event in Lake Nona

  • A ceremony featuring an Honor Guard presentation, music and the Patriotic Parachute Team
  • Monday, Nov. 11, 5-9 p.m.
  • Lake Nona Town Center

Orlando Science Center celebration

  • Wreath laying ceremony with a performance by Cypress Creek High School ROTC Color Guard
  • Monday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. start time
  • Red Tails Monument in Loch Haven Park

*Note: The Orlando Science Center is offering free admission to active military with a valid military ID until Nov. 18

Brevard County

Veterans Day Parade

  • A Veterans Day Parade
  • Saturday, Nov. 9, 11:10 a.m.
  • VFW Post 10131 Cape Canaveral, American Legion Post 349

2024 Palm Bay Veterans Day Parade

  • A parade that starts from the Tony Rosa Community Center and ends at the Veterans Memorial Park
  • Saturday, Nov. 9, 10-11 a.m.
  • Port Malabar Blvd

Volusia County

Volusia County Veterans Day parade

  • Parade on Woodland Boulevard featuring local veterans, military vehicles, marching bands and patriotic floats
  • Saturday, Nov. 9, 10-11 a.m.
  • 100 North Woodland Blvd., DeLand

Ponce Inlet Veterans Day ceremony

  • Ponce Inlet Veterans Memorial Association invites the public to their Veterans Day ceremony
  • Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. start time
  • Kay & Ayres Davies Lighthouse Park (4931 S. Peninsula Drive)

Seminole County

Oviedo on the Park’s Veteran Tribute

  • The American Legion Post 243 will honor veterans and unveil new veterans added to the tribute.
  • Monday, Nov. 11, 5-6 p.m.
  • Center Lake Park (299 Center Lake Lane)

Sanford Veterans Day ceremony

  • Pay tribute to the veterans for their sacrifice and commitment.
  • Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to noon
  • Veterans Memorial Park

Winter Springs Veterans Day tribute

  • Honor our 2024 Hometown Hero and remember veterans.
  • Monday, Nov. 11, 6-7 p.m.
  • Winter Springs Town Center (Veterans Memorial)

The Trustco Bank Veteran & Active Duty Run For Freedom 5K

  • Honor veterans with a 5K Run or Walk at Lake Concord Park
  • Sunday, Nov. 10, registration begins at 6:45 a.m., 5K run at 8 a.m.
  • Lake Concord Park (95 Triplet Lake Drive)

Lake County

Veteran’s Day Service

  • A Veterans Day celebration honoring those who served where each veteran attending will receive a special gift.
  • Sunday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Leesburg High School Auditorium (1401 Yellow Jacket Way)

Salute to Veterans

  • A half-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on display, a 2-mile dash in honor of your favorite veteran, food and vendors.
  • Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive

Veteran’s Day Memorial Ceremony

  • Honoring true heroes of the country, lunch will be provided after.
  • Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to noon
  • John Gella Post 219 of Fruitland Park

Marion County

Ocala Salute to Service 2024: A Veterans Day celebration

  • A concert with a variety of music, patriotic anthems and swing classics.
  • Nov. 10, 3 p.m.
  • Countryside Presbyterian Church of Ocala

Osceola County

St. Cloud Veterans Day Ruck 5K

  • 5K ruck (walk while carrying weight on your back) to honor the hard work and sacrifice of America’s veterans
  • Saturday, Nov. 9. Sign up: 8 a.m.; Walk starts: 9 a.m.
  • St. Cloud VFW Post 3227

Flagler County

Bunnell Veterans Day parade and ceremony

  • Annual parade to honor veterans that starts at Bunnell City Hall and ends at the Flagler County courthouse
  • Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

