Temporary use permit for interim Pulse memorial expires

ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePULSE Foundation says the temporary use permit for the interim Pulse memorial has expired.

Now, it’s handing the memorial over to the property owners.

onePULSE said it recently learned the permit expired more than a year ago and said it has no legal authority to manage the site.

Those matters are now the sole responsibility of the property owners.

The decision is leaving people like Dr. Zachary Blair, co-founder of the Community Coalition Against the Pulse Museum, in dismay.

“If this is expired a year ago ... why did it take a year for them to do this and pull the plug on this whole thing?” he said.

A representative for Barbara Poma and the other owners released a statement saying they will evaluate the status of the property to determine next steps.

A spokesperson for onePULSE said, “Following failed negotiations with the property owners for the full donation of the Pulse nightclub property, onePULSE has no legal authority to manage the site, nor handle its day-to-day care, and security.”

The city said while the permit has expired, they would consider another request for an extension, but nothing has been filed yet.

