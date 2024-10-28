Suspect in custody after 3 people shot in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting in which three people were shot in DeLand on Sunday.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Springdale Court for a shooting call.

When offices arrived, they located three victims that had been shot.

All three victims were transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said the suspected gunman, Bertram Martin, turned himself in to law enforcement.

DeLand police said the investigation is ongoing, and the shooting appears to be domestic.

