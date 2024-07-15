Summer storm pattern continues Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — High temperatures Monday morning will help to fuel afternoon storms in Central Florida.

Our area will see highs in the mid-90s, with a heat index well above 100 degrees, before storms erupt.

After a quiet morning, there is a slight chance of showers during the lunch hours, including at the coast.

Read: Florida’s State Road A1A renamed to ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’

Our area will have more rain and storms, with chances in the late afternoon and into the evening.

Monday’s rain and storms follow a soaking on Sunday.

Read: AdventHealth opens new medical facility at former Holy Land site in Millenia

Several areas of Central Florida received over 2 inches of rain Sunday evening.

Our forecast will stay the same for most of the week and into the weekend.

Read: Police introduce ‘Vacation Watch’ program for Kissimmee residents

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group