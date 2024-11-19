Strong front to bring coldest air of the season this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be mostly sunny and warm Tuesday before big changes head our way.

Our area will see highs in the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon and the lower 80s on Wednesday.

We could see a stray shower Tuesday evening before rain and storms arrive Wednesday.

A strong cold front will move through our area on Wednesday, bringing a high chance of rain and storms.

Some storms could be strong to severe.

After the front moves through, the chances of rain will drop, and so will our temperatures.

Highs will be in the 60s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Lows will also be in the 40s for most of Central Florida due to the cold front.

Our area will stay sunny and pleasant as the weather gradually warms up on Sunday and the rest of next week.

