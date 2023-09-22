Stranded window washers escape to balcony of downtown Orlando high-rise amid severe weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pair of stranded window washers managed to move themselves from a platform onto the balcony of a downtown high-rise apartment as severe weather moved through the area Thursday afternoon, the Orlando Fire Department said.

“An exterior platform used for work on a high-rise became stuck when inclement weather came through downtown Orlando,” an agency spokeswoman said. “Two workers were reported trapped but were able to be removed to a balcony.”

The area was closed off until the platform could be secured.

Read: Shelter seeks donations to help care for animals confiscated in alleged cruelty case

Firefighters said they were able to have the apartment’s doors unlocked to allow the workers into the building.

Darrell Beausivoir witnessed Thursday’s incident.

“The thing was swinging (like) crazy,” he said. “It was really bad. It was going toward the window and away from the window.”

Read: ‘You should duck’: Orlando installs sassy signs warning of low tree branch after mishap

No one was injured.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group