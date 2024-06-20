Storm system could show tropical development as it moves towards Florida

News

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two active systems in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday and is moving onshore in Mexico.

Alberto is projected to bring coastal flooding and damaging winds to coastal areas of northeast Mexico and southern Texas.

Another tropical disturbance to the east of Florida is also being monitored by storm trackers.

Invest 92L is being tracked about 400 miles east of Florida and could show tropical development as it moves closer to the southeast U.S.

Models are uncertain on the system’s ability to strengthen, but it is moving over warm waters that could help fuel its development.

Regardless, this area of disturbed weather will move into parts of Florida and Georgia on Friday and help bump up the rain chance.

Seas remain high due to the storm system and there is a risk of dangerous rip currents.

