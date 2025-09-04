Local

Storm drain murals painted over in Orlando

Storm drain murals painted over in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The effort to comply with new regulations on road standards has now hit storm drains, as murals over some storm drains were painted over in Orlando.

Protestors are still at odds with the state over the crosswalk outside of the Pulse nightclub site. A handful of people have been arrested for using chalk to fill in the area with rainbow colors.

The city says it did not paint the storm drains and did not receive any directive from the Florida Department of Transportation to do so.

