State Attorney to charge teen accused of Halloween mass shooting in Orlando as adult

ORLANDO, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Bain announced Monday that Florida plans to charge a teen accused of a mass shooting as an adult.

Bain said his office will also file additional chances against 17-year-old Jaylen Edgar.

Edgar is currently in custody without bond after waiving his first appearance in court over the weekend.

Original report:

State Attorney Andrew Bain is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. from the State Attorney’s Office in Orlando.

Officials said the update is related to the mass shooting that happened early Friday in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Police said two people have died and 7 others were hurt as a gunman opened fire during Halloween celebrations.

17-year-old Jaylen Edgar is accused of shooting and faces two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

