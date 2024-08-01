News

Starliner data review underway

Starliner data review underway NASA and Boeing teams have completed a docked hot fire test of the Starliner spacecraft to evaluate the spacecraft’s propulsion system (WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and Boeing’s teams have completed a docked hot fire test of the Starliner spacecraft to evaluate the spacecraft’s propulsion system ahead of determining a return date for astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

The test involved firing 27 of the spacecraft’s 28 jets for short bursts, to check thruster performance and helium leak rates.

Dr. Ken Kremer with Space UpClose said today, “So, the test went well, but they have to look in detail at the data to make sure it really went well. And so that will take a few days.”

According to NASA teams verified that the Starliner known as Calypso, can support a return trip from the station.

NASA could hold a return readiness review a soon as this week.

