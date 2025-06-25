Starbucks barista whose OCD led her to hoard trash at work sues for unfair dismissal

A Starbucks barista with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) was allegedly fired after requesting accommodations for her condition, which made it difficult for her to throw things away.

Nilani Thiyagarajah’s OCD affected her ability to regulate behaviors related to perfectionism and time management.

Despite seeking modifications and understanding from management, the 40-year-old says she was subjected to ridicule and passive-aggressive comments and was told to wear a bra at work.

The barista was terminated after requesting time off for an intensive outpatient program to treat her OCD, with reasons like not being friendly to customers cited.

She has now launched a lawsuit alleging disability discrimination and retaliation under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Starbucks declined to comment on the pending litigation.

