SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral (WFTV)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is launching another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will launch 21 new Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities, into low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:59 a.m.

If needed, additional launch opportunities are available on Thursday starting at 8:35 a.m.

This is the 15th flight for the rocket’s first-stage booster.

Following the launch, Falcon 9′s first stage booster landed on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions,” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

