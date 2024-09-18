Local

SpaceX launches European satellite from Florida’s Space Coast

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

SpaceX launches European satellites from Florida's Space Coast SpaceX successfully launched the European Commission’s Galileo L13 mission Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral. (SpaceX)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

SpaceX successfully launched the European Commission’s Galileo L13 mission Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Previous story:

SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 from Tuesday night from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is looking to launch the European Commission’s Galileo L13 mission.

The launch is set for 6:50 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Read: SpaceX to launch NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft to study Jupiter moon

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first-stage booster on its Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX said this will be the 22nd launch for this Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, O3B mPOWER, PSN SATRIA, Telkomsat Marah Putih 2, and 12 Starlink missions.

Watch: SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn crew completes first-ever private spacewalk

Crews are monitoring the weather, which is around 30% favorable for launch.

If needed, there is a backup launch opportunity on Wednesday at 6:46 p.m.

Read: NASA selects SpaceX to develop spacecraft to deorbit International Space Station

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!