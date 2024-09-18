SpaceX launches European satellite from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

SpaceX successfully launched the European Commission’s Galileo L13 mission Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral.

Previous story:

SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 from Tuesday night from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is looking to launch the European Commission’s Galileo L13 mission.

The launch is set for 6:50 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first-stage booster on its Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX said this will be the 22nd launch for this Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, O3B mPOWER, PSN SATRIA, Telkomsat Marah Putih 2, and 12 Starlink missions.

Crews are monitoring the weather, which is around 30% favorable for launch.

If needed, there is a backup launch opportunity on Wednesday at 6:46 p.m.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

