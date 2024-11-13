Space Florida prioritizing infrastructure to boost industry

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida has already exceeded the record 72 launches that lifted off from the state last year by a half dozen liftoffs.

But Space Florida has a lofty 10-year goal of sending 5,000 metric tons to space from the state.

Right now, that number hovers right above one-thousand metric tons.

Read: Tropical Disturbance 99L is expected to strengthen and could become the next name storm Sara

So, we’re talking about a five-fold increase.

Dr. Don Platt, Associate Professor of Space Systems at Florida Tech told WFTV, “You know, it used to be that five in a month would be an amazing month. And so, the infrastructure was designed for that. It wasn’t designed for what we’re looking at here.”

Space Florida officials have identified six projects to support growth which include replacement of the NASA-owned Roy D. Bridges Jr. Bridge to accommodate larger loads to additional wharf space in or near Port Canaveral for space operators.

Read: FAA prohibits US airlines from flying to Haiti for 30 days after plane was shot by gangs

In the short-term Space Florida estimates $103 million a year is needed to meet those infrastructure challenges and others like additional wastewater treatment capacity, upgraded power distribution, wetland mitigation credits, and expanded distribution of natural gas.

In a meeting last week highlighting infrastructure priorities, Space Florida’s Sr. Vice President for the Spaceports Business Unit said to solve these needs “There needs to be a combination of both federal resources, state resources, as leverage we have one of the biggest user bases in the world.”

Read: Pentagon secrets leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years in prison by a federal judge

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group