Soon-to-be Rafael could become hurricane in Gulf of Mexico over the next few days

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is forecast to become our next named storm.

Soon-to-be Rafael will eventually track into the Gulf later this week.

The low-pressure area is moving north from the southern Caribbean.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Jamaica.

The storm is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane over the next several days.

Thankfully, forecast tracks as of Monday morning are keeping the system to the west of Florida.

It could be in the central Gulf of Mexico by Friday night.

It’s unclear where it will inevitably go after that.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

