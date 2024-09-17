Snake hunter wins 10k in Florida Python Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the final results and winners of the 2024 Florida Python Challenge.

There were 857 participants from 33 states and Canada to help support the Everglades conservation by removing 195 invasive Burmese pythons from South Florida.

The 2024 Florida Python Challenge winners were announced at the FWC’s Commission Meeting in Duck Key.

The ultimate grand prize winner was Ronald Kiger, who removed 20 Burmese pythons, winning $10,000, FWC said

The FWC said the Florida Python Challenge is to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose..

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact native species.

The FWC said since 2000, more than 22,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida.

