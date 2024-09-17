Shooting leaves one person hurt in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say one person was hurt after a shooting Monday night in Orlando.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North Lakeland Avenue.

That’s not far from the intersection of North Tampa Avenue and West Washington Street.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Orlando shooting investigation Police responded to the shooting on North Lakeland Avenue in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Investigators told Channel 9 that one person was taken to a hospital.

READ: Questions arise over how skybox tickets given to Orange County commissioners

The Orlando Police Department did not release the victim’s name or say how badly they were hurt.

Eyewitness News is working to learn if police have any suspects in the case.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group