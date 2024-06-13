Sheriff: Motorcyclist shoots bicyclist to death in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Wednesday afternoon in a shooting, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. at Bill Beck Boulevard and Fortune Road.

Lopez said a man riding a bicycle was approaching the entrance of Ponderosa RV Park when a man riding a motorcycle shot him to death.

He said the motorcyclist had a woman seated behind him on the motorcycle.

A witness performed CPR on the shooting victim and gave deputies a “good description” of the gunman, Lopez said.

He said deputies used technology to locate the motorcyclist, “matching the description to the T,” and they followed him to Michigan Avenue and East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, where they arrested him -- just 10 minutes after the shooting.

Lopez said it is unknown what led up to the shooting, describing it as an “isolated incident.”

The identities of those involved in the shooting have not yet been publicly released.

