Shakira’s world tour is coming to Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shakira announced Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour dates across North America on Monday afternoon.

The Latin American singer announced last week that the 2024 North American tour will be rescheduled to spring 2025, with several locations upgraded to stadiums.

Including a debut performance at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on June 4.

The tour will start in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m.

Fans may register for an artist pre-sale on Monday, Oct. 21, through Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The news release said this is Shakira’s first world tour since 2018.

