September 17 is National Voter Registration Day

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — With 48 days remaining until the 2024 Presidential Election, September 17 marks National Voter Registration Day. Started in 2012, the holiday and non-partisan organization has worked with civic partners to register over 5 million people to vote.

Voter registrations and any updates must be received by the Supervisor of Elections 29 days before the election in the state of Florida. That would be October 7 for this coming presidential election.

To complete your registration or verify your information. Check the WDBO Voter Guide.

